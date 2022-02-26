$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 1,524,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,370. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.