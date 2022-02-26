$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zumiez by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. 244,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

