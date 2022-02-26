$1.81 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.42 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ YMTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

