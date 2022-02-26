$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.63. 201,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

