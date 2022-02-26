1,075 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $403.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

