$109.94 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to post $109.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.20 million and the lowest is $108.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $453.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.83 million to $467.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $497.61 million, with estimates ranging from $475.36 million to $519.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 124,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

