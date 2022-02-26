$120.20 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $120.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $123.00 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nautilus.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nautilus by 94,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nautilus by 136.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

