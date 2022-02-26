12,400 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $38,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

