$139.30 Million in Sales Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce $139.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.54 million to $141.07 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $535.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $585.03 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $586.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portillos.

PTLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Portillos stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

