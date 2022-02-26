1,900 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average is $362.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

