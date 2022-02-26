20,000 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

