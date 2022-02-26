21,842 Shares in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Grindrod Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $496.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 42.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

