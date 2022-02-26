23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.90

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.90 and last traded at 3.92, with a volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.21.

Several brokerages have commented on ME. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of 7.84.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 254,230 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 767.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80,124 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

