249,988 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 249,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.7% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

