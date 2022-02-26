285,890 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $538,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $190,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 541.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 74,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

