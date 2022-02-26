30,614 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

