3,216 Shares in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TTEC by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TTEC by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

