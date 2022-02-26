3,590 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $199.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $236.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

