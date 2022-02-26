39,321 Shares in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Jounce Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNCE. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.29 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

