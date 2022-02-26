3D Systems (DDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DDD opened at $17.44 on Friday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,326 shares of company stock worth $403,432. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after buying an additional 583,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,276 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,532 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,508 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

