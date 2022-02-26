48,310 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 214,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

