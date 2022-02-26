$487.95 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will post $487.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $549.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,854. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $516.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.