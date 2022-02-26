50,733 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

