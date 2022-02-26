5,170 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

