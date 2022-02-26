5,208 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.72. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

