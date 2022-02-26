5,403 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Amundi bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,409,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

STX stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.