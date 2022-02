70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

