7,338 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CANO opened at $5.19 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

