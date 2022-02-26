8,156 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSH opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

