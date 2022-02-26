9,317 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after acquiring an additional 144,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

HZNP stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

