AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $50.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AIR opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAR will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

