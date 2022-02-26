Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.48

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 6018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $12,495,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 717,580 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 562,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.