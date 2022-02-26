Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 218,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 468,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $18.76.

