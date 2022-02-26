Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

