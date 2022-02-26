ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

