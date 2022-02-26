Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 127,409.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 90.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 341,893 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

