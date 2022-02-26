Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.76

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 3065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

