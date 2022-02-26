Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ADAP remained flat at $$2.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,522. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last ninety days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.