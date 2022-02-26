Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.07

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 8518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247,166 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

