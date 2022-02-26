Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will report $363.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $351.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

