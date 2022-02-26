Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,850.00 and last traded at $2,017.08. Approximately 413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,054.92.

Separately, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,211.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,701.02.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

