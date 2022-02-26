AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AECOM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. AECOM has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

