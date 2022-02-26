Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.76). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

AERI stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 4,303,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

