Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Affimed by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 665,656 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 636,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

