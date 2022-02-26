Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.38.
NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74.
About Affimed (Get Rating)
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
