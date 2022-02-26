Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aflac by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $73,106,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 592.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 164.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after purchasing an additional 344,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

NYSE:AFL opened at $61.95 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.