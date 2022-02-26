Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,763 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

