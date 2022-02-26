AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 141.14%.
Shares of MITT opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 14.92%.
In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 516,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 330,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
