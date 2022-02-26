Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Set at C$66.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.10.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$65.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.33. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

