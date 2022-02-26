Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.26. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.