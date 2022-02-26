Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
