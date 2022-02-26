Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

